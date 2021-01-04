Riding Into 2021

At least 2020 started great for Big Wheel Tours (BTW). “It was our best January and February ever, by far,” Evan Trubee recalls.

Trubee is the owner of BTW, one of the Coachella Valley’s bike rental and touring outfits, and during the first months of 2020 he saw encouraging signs that his 22-year-old company was starting to realize the benefits of such recent initiatives as opening a new store in Palm Springs.

But then, COVID.

“Basically, everything fell off a cliff,” he says. “All we were doing for about a month or two was issuing refunds.” The next few months were bleak, to say the least – a disheartening time for small business owners everywhere. But Trubee is buoyantly optimistic by nature and has somehow managed to find silver linings even in the pandemic’s darkest clouds.