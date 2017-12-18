El Paseo, the world famous shopping district in Palm Desert, became a winter wonderland Nov. 18 complete with Santa Claus and tasty bites from 20 area restaurants.

Proceeds from the event went to BIGHORN BAM (Behind a Miracle), which provides critical funding to help in the diagnosis, treatment, transportation, services and education for those affected by all cancers.

The street featuring world-class shops was decorated from head to toe in the holiday spirit as the perfect backdrop for a host of fun activities for all ages including: a 5-story ferris wheel, bungee jump, a 250-foot zipline, roller skating rink, and carnival games.

Musical entertainment had the audience dancing to the popular and holiday tunes of Night Shift from Citrus College in Glendora, Calif., and ‘90s music legend Robyn S. Honorary chair Mariel Hemingway took the stage with Santa to wish everyone a happy holiday.

BIGHORN BAM (Behind a Miracle)

255 Palowet Drive

Palm Desert 92260

760-610-8218

bighornbam.net

For more information on the Shops on El Paseo, visit elpaseocatalogue.com