Holiday Festivities Decorate A Miracle on El Paseo

From its opening salvo as members of the Xavier Prep dance team and pep squad led a parade featuring dancing toy soldiers and Santa, Bighorn BAM A Miracle on El Paseo brought the holiday spirit to the Palm Desert shopping mecca.

The informal parade, which enjoyed an escort by Palm Desert Police and Fire departments, came to a halt just before the 5-story Ferris wheel, and the introduction of a bevy of food and beverage delights from 25 neighboring restaurants and vendors.

With emcee Haley Clawson from TV station KESQ, guests gathered around a staging area where Fred Fern, president of Cartwell Properties, Inc., which owns The Shops on El Paseo, encouraged guests to visit the open shops along El Paseo. A percentage of purchases that night would be donated to Bighorn BAM, the spearheading organization of the 13th annual El Paseo event that assists more than 100,000 local patients in their battle with cancer by providing critical funding for diagnostic services, treatments, research, education, and transportation.

Palm Desert Mayor Susan Marie Weber welcomed the crowd, noting the signature event “has become an integral part of the Palm Desert and Coachella Valley landscape that reflects the best of who we are and what we are.”

Bighorn BAM founder Selby Dunham, who was joined on stage by BAM chair Debbie Aarthun and co-chair Cathy Johnson, noted that over the course of the event’s run, nearly $9 million has been raised for cancer patients and 17,000 rides have been provided for cancer patients requiring transportation.

The stage then became a fashionista delight with runway looks provided by Grayse El Paseo, followed by the lighting of the 60-foot tree perched above El Paseo, and the musical talents of Stevie Nicks Illusion and The Dreamboats.

VIP guests enjoyed a special lounge with refreshments thanks to sponsorship from Desert Jet, Raymond James Financial, Rapport Furniture, and Mitch’s on El Paseo. Additional sponsors for the evening included Shops on El Paseo, City of Palm Desert, indiGO Auto Group, and Hot Purple Energy.

Bighorn BAM

2555 Palowet Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-610-8218

bighornbam.net