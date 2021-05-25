Community Treasures

So, in 2016, BAM purchased two ADA-compliant vans and had them graphically identified with pink-and-gray vehicle wraps. (A van’s back-window wrap reads, “You’re Behind a Miracle.”) BAM later added an SUV to the program and continues to cover all the costs associated with vehicle ownership, including driver employment, maintenance, insurance, and fuel.

People need not be Bighorn residents to help BAM raise money. In 2008, BAM and The Shops on El Paseo debuted The Miracle on El Paseo. The holiday celebration each November grew from festive presentations in shops and restaurants to a whale of a “block party” with a Ferris wheel, tree lighting, Santa Claus, live entertainment, and family activities.

“I couldn’t be happier to see all the kids and community involved,” Dunham says. “One hundred percent of ticket sales goes to BAM, and some of the stores and restaurants give us 10 to 20 percent of their sales for the evening or for the week when customers mention BAM.”

BAM’s other communitywide, annual fundraiser began in 2009.

“Game Day for Life was started by a cancer survivor named Susan Goldfine,” Dunham says. “She contacted me after reading a newspaper story about BAM and asked if we had ever considered a card-game fundraiser. She organized it with help from Bighorn’s marketing department. She succumbed to breast cancer, but Game Day went on at Heather James Fine Art, where owner Jim Corona has been wonderful in underwriting the event.

“The generosity of the people in this valley goes beyond anything I could dream,” Dunham concludes. “I am amazed and honored to be a part of the charitable contributions that residents make. This is a wonderful place to live.”

In October of 2019, Dunham’s cancer recurred and is still being treated with oral chemotherapy. “But I feel good, and I am going to just keep fighting,” she says. No one who knows her can doubt that she means what she says.