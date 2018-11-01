Women laugh like schoolgirls in the ladies’ locker room, playing mahjong and canasta. Men mingle with no socks, no watch, no collared shirt, and no reason they can’t bring their grade-schoolers or grandkids to the dinner table at The Pour House for flatbread pizzas, “funnel fries,” and doughnut holes with dipping sauces and sprinkles. Bighorn keeps the menu offerings fun and the atmosphere laid-back.

“We think of the clubhouse as the gathering place that blurs the lines of art and architecture, becoming one with great friends, food, wine, and celebrating life together,” says John Sather, A.I.A. senior partner of Swaback Partners of Scottsdale, Arizona, who designed the clubhouse with Swaback colleague Brent Harris. Adding to the easygoing ambiance are the residentially inspired surroundings by Blackbird Interiors, a firm known not for commercial spaces but for family estates, including many at Bighorn. They understand the membership; they have seen and designed their homes. Principals Bob Call and Kathy Blackbird have been members themselves since 2005.

“Ultimately we wanted a space that provided members and guests with a distinctively warm and earthy experience, both soothing and energizing,” Blackbird says. With the architecture as the framework, the team created a unique environments for memorable social interactions. “Our greatest reward is to see people smiling, relaxing, and truly enjoying the beauty of their surroundings.”

Organic yet refined materials abound. Straight from Portugal, 70,000 square feet of smooth, creamy travertine blends with the soft-white limestone flooring from Peru. Below a billowing ceiling of wooden slats, the free-flowing floor plan with a dearth of right angles is familiar to those found in many Bighorn residences.

On opening day, some members couldn’t help themselves. They gathered outside the doors as early as 6:30 a.m., peeking in the windows prior to the soft opening, anxious for a first glimpse of their new home. (Though many had a notion of

what to expect: Webcams had engaged members in the construction process.)

The youthful, almost giddy spirit the clubhouse still inspires on its anniversary — from moonlit golf cart rides in pursuit of a nightcap to a renewed eagerness to attend events — is increasingly accompanied by a spry birth year. In 2017, the average joining age was 50, though it bumped up to 56 in 2018. During the 2017–2018 season, 10 member couples in their 30s joined. Twelve percent of the membership has children (17 or younger), for a total of 101 children, including four newborns who arrived last year. Ten families even call Bighorn their primary home, and their kids attend local schools. In tandem, the club has honed its focus on family-friendly events, high-tech amenities, and curating the resort lifestyle. Why check into a hotel when you can staycation at the club?

As Bighorn veers younger, it is also transitioning into more of a year-round escape — two trends reflected throughout the desert. Families are building in time on holidays, long weekends, and school breaks, while they’ve adapted the club’s annual traditions as their own. Several extended families own more than one home; their swelling guest lists outgrew the first purchase.

Last May proved busy, with members lingering longer than they have in past seasons. When June gloom hunkered down past the San Jacinto Mountains, some returned for a dose of sunshine. October is the new November, with members driving through the gates to meet up with Bighorn friends.

Leadership rightly predicted the new tailor-made clubhouse would heighten levels of involvement — and involvement is investment. They attest the clubhouse has also spurred a flurry of new home purchases, as well as many remodels. “The space is so inviting no one can resist it. And when Bighorn’s world-renowned service is added to the environment, members and their families and guests don’t want to leave and keep coming back for more,” Cardinalli affirms. “The old and the new clubhouses can’t be compared. It’s like going from a used Ford Taurus to a new Bentley. Word gets around. Who wouldn’t want to be here?”

Across the Coachella Valley, other clubs also have been reimagining their facilities to stay current and show a younger set their more laid-back side. Meanwhile at Bighorn, the influential scope of the self-described “Innovation Club” is pushing outward, well beyond its massive mountain views. An 18-minute play-by-play golf video on YouTube posted by Golfholics titled “The Extravagant Bighorn Golf Club” has racked up nearly 50,000 views since February. Bighorn’s feed on Instagram has more than 10 times the followers than the club has members. Pushing 7,000 IG admirers, Bighorn can be sure the world is watching. We’ve an influencer in our midst, with the architecture, experiences, and euphoric members to prove it.