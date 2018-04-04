“We know what people are asking for, and we’ll have a better chance of that buyer coming along and saying, ‘Oh my goodness. This is exactly what I would’ve designed.’ ” The sales team’s involvement with spec homes is tradition, she says, ever since Bighorn chairman R.D. Hubbard told them, “ ‘You guys pick your architect and the interior designer, because you are going to have to sell it.’ And it’s been successful. So far, so good.”

The clubhouse, says Cardinalli of the project designed by Swaback Partners of Scottsdale and built by Lusardi Construction, is built on curves. There are few right angles to be found throughout the building. That design theory ascends upward to Dreier’s penthouses, where curves are abundant.

Penthouse 302 sold well before it reached the market, purchased by a couple who are longtime Bighorn members and were seeking a more carefree lifestyle on less acreage, without giving up their club friends and fairway-to-mountains views. When they’re feeling social, a few seconds’ ride from the privacy of their new home lands them in the heart of the clubhouse.

The two turnkey penthouses currently being offered feature signature Bighorn elements: A sweeping scale defines the footprints, furnishings, and views; indeed, indoor-outdoor connectivity is a major theme, even several floors up. Owners can cook, dine, entertain, watch TV, sit around the fire, or walk out of the master bedroom to dip in the spa, an uncommon penthouse feature. And both homes greet guests with a beverage center: one in the form of a wine lounge, the other a bar. Both have cedar ceilings to keep the mood light and make use of bold granite throughout. David Austin of Austin Art Projects specified artwork for both units that is not included in the sale but complements Dreier’s work.

“David and I have collaborated for over 20 years,” Dreier notes. “We have a rhythm as to how valuable art should be placed to give each space personality and interest.”