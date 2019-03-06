You’ll feel like you’re ensconced at your own private oasis when you arrive at this one-of-a-kind, 1.45-acre estate perched high on a hilltop in the prestigious Bighorn Country Club.
An impressive entry hall foyer with 24-inch, diagonal travertine tile leads to the curved main hallway and dramatic great room with a tall, vaulted wood ceiling with wood beams, stone veneer accent walls, fireplace with a granite surround, a step-down wet bar with a sink and refrigerator/ice maker, and floor-to-ceiling pocket doors that open the house to the outdoors.
The over 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home’s other living areas include a formal dining area, wine room, breakfast nook with stunning mountain views, and a gourmet kitchen outfitted with granite countertops; mosaic tile backsplash; a Sub-Zero stainless steel refrigerator; Miele dishwasher, microwave, and coffee station; Wolf E-Series double ovens and six-burner gas stove; and a large island with under-counter seating for five.
A large master suite has a sitting area and a fireplace with a slab hearth. The beautiful ensuite has dual vanities and two walk-in closets. Two of the second floor bedrooms offer private balconies and the three guest bathrooms have tile flooring, granite countertops, and stone flooring in the showers.
Multiple pocket doors open to a wonderful 1,400 square foot covered patio/outdoor living area, built-in media, a stunning freeform infinity pool, large raised spa, and multi-level decks. There’s also a built-in gas grilling center, fire pit, and panoramic views like no other that overlook the valley, mountains, and city lights.
Listing price: $7,975,000, offered furnished per inventory
149 Tekis Place, Palm Desert
Valery Neuman
Compass Real Estate
78100 Main St., Suite 108,
La Quinta
760-861-1176
valeryneuman@yahoo.com