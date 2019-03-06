You’ll feel like you’re ensconced at your own private oasis when you arrive at this one-of-a-kind, 1.45-acre estate perched high on a hilltop in the prestigious Bighorn Country Club.

An impressive entry hall foyer with 24-inch, diagonal travertine tile leads to the curved main hallway and dramatic great room with a tall, vaulted wood ceiling with wood beams, stone veneer accent walls, fireplace with a granite surround, a step-down wet bar with a sink and refrigerator/ice maker, and floor-to-ceiling pocket doors that open the house to the outdoors.