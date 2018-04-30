“He said, ‘We can’t afford to have our membership without a clubhouse for more than one season,’ ” Cardinalli recalls. “And I said something like, ‘Well, that’s pretty aggressive.’ And he goes, ‘I know.’ But that’s the way we operate.”

The Bighorn crew is proud of the fact that the clubhouse was built from the ground up in just 16 months — Sather says a typical project of this size and level of detail would take at least twice as long — and was completed on schedule in November 2017. The project cost “between $70 million and $80 million,” Hubbard says. To fund it, members were assessed at the rate of $75,000 each, raising $35 million. (A spokesperson says that as the club has always operated in the black, it had never before levied an assessment on members.)

Bighorn expects to raise another $35 million from the sale of four penthouses that were strategically built as part of the new clubhouse. The principals believe the integration of a residential component into a golf clubhouse is unprecedented. (One penthouse has sold so far, for an undisclosed price.)

Membership is capped at 550. I ask Hubbard and Cardinalli how the massive investment in the clubhouse will benefit their business going forward.

“Well, you have a rotating membership,” Hubbard explains. “In other words, there’s always someone moving out and so on. We hope to get to where we’ve got a waiting list for people wanting to get in. But let me give you an example. Through March 10 or 12, we’ve sold … I think it is now 21 or 22 properties for $85 million — just since Jan. 1, in other words. The new clubhouse is bringing us a lot of new members and new homeowners that are wanting to move in here.”

“The revolving door is very important to a club,” Cardinalli adds. “That’s why the young membership … is important, because you have other members who are aging out of the club.”

“Well,” Hubbard points out, “they’re dying, too.”

That may be the only way some people leave what the spokesperson describes more than once as “Utopia.” As Hubbard explains, “You’ve got everything you could possibly want right here.”