When searching for a new home, you’ll hear a lot about “million-dollar views” and that maxim certainly applies to the wide-open vista of the Santa Rosa Mountains from this property currently on the market at Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert. But you probably haven’t heard much about “million-dollar floors.” That was the cost of the custom, 24-inch-square Jerusalem gold limestone that flows throughout this almost 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house.

The property has wide-open views of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Several custom cuts of the Jerusalem gold limestone flooring can be found throughout the home, like the ones under this dining room table. In fact, high-end materials make a bold statement throughout the home. The fireplace surround and hearth are a slab granite and the metal above the fireplace is solid copper. The latter was designed by a metal fabricator at Custom Metals Inc. in Wisconsin, who also designed the solid copper gates at the front and side of the house. The metal enclosure above the fireplace opens to reveal a 55-inch flat-screen television. In the great room, “the ceiling resembles waves of water and several parts of the house were designed to mimic things under the ocean,” says Lowell Fulson III, a real estate agent at HomeSmart Professionals. “The bar is made of polished marble and has beautiful ocean organics embedded in its surface. The floating piece over the bar resembles oysters, and the glass balls in the middle are meant to resemble black pearls. The wall in the great room — and many other areas of the house — is slab granite.”

There are four fireplaces in the home, including one in the master bedroom. Fulson notes that many of these elements were influenced by the owners’ worldwide travels. “They wanted the house to remind them of the oceans and the wonderful cultures they experienced when traveling. A majority of the house has some sort of destination reference.”

A unique feature of the home is a custom-designed movie theater. Disappearing glass doors in the great room, dining area, master retreat, and guest bedrooms provide the entire home with a seamless transition from indoors to outdoors. The master en-suite was designed with granite countertops, a backsplash of green iridescent glass in a random pattern, and shell-stone marble on the floor and the walls surrounding the shower. “The bathroom has a circular design to it similar to the rest of the house,” notes Fulson. “The owners believe circles resemble a constant flow of positive energy.”

The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, an iridescent glass backsplash, Wolf appliances, and a curved gas fireplace. Some of the home’s other features include a two-story guesthouse, a movie theater, art gallery, exercise room, and two offices. Outdoors, the expansive double lot has an infinity pool, covered patio, and a floating pond. “The west-facing backyard patio has a meditative feel with large agave plants and silver cacti that add to the beauty,” says Fulson. “The water sculpture garden on the south end of the home offers another sitting area with a completely different feel.”