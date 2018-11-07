How do you build a residence whose contemporary design, soaring interiors, and meticulous craftsmanship captivate at every turn? You collaborate, of course. Uniting masterful design with modern engineering and sophisticated building processes, a legacy of construction and collaboration helped bring to life this Bighorn Golf Club residence; It’s designed by Guy Dreier and built by Stoker Construction Inc.

The home, with its sublime angles and expansive spaces, is a consummate state-of-the-art Dreier vision. “Our main intent was to create strong indigenous architectural sculpture that would be a joy to live in,” he explains. “We sought to create defined, open, and warm interior environments within the architecture that you never want to leave.”

Mission accomplished. Stoker’s core team of partners and colleagues includes three generations of family and has worked with Dreier for two decades. Like the Stoker family, Dreier’s skill and passion seem to be as much in his DNA as in his profession. He carries on his family’s renown as the son of eminent Swiss architect Eduard Dreier.

The Stokers recall how, in the early days of their partnership, Dreier conceived amazing 3D models after which they patterned their building techniques, often “figuring it out in the field.” This was before CAD drawings were the norm. In fact, architects’ drawings and detail sheets still use construction methodologies the family pioneered. And therein lies the essence of building innovation: transforming ideas into tangible structures.