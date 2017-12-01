BIGHORN unveiled its new 80,000 square foot clubhouse to a crowd of 350 members, city officials and media in November after only 16 months of construction. “So many people said it couldn’t be done,” said BIGHORN Chairman R.D. Hubbard. “I believe we have set a new standard in the club world, raising the bar to be one of finest clubhouses of our time.”

Hubbard congratulated architects Swaback Partners, Lusardi Construction, Blackbird Interiors, and Guy Dreier Design on their talented collaborative design of the clubhouse, which features four penthouses. He recognized BIGHORN president Carl Cardinalli, general manager Tony Ogrodnick, the City of Palm Desert, the entire staff and 300 trades for their tremendous tenacity in making sure everything was perfect.

After the ribbon was cut, the crowd filed into the clubhouse’s living room where “wows” filled the room. There was a synergistic buzz as people discovered the panoramic mountain range and down-valley views, the spectacular wave ceiling with Calderesque accents, a 16-foot Sharon Marston chandelier, an incredible array of custom wall treatments, and the ultra-sophisticated Golf Shop with its own jewel box of gems from Leeds & Son.

