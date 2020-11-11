The House That Hubbard Built

Bighorn Golf Club

Within seconds of arriving at BIGHORN Golf Club, I know I’ve entered a world entirely its own. Wispy mesquite trees sway in the warm breeze. Saguaros stand tall, regal, and proud. Emerald green fairways blanket the foothills. Mountains soar just a few hundred yards away. And though the streets aren’t quite paved with gold, they are made of individual brick pavers — not a single speck of asphalt or blacktop in sight.

By the time I arrive at the porte cochére of the clubhouse, where a sweeping, curved roofline rises up to kiss an endless, sun-drenched sky, and step through the gleaming glass double doors, I can’t help but let out a sigh of disbelief: I’m not in Palm Desert anymore.

And that’s what makes BIGHORN the best.

It’s transportive. It’s a place of pure beauty and endless possibility. It’s everything R.D. Hubbard envisioned when he and 20 fellow members purchased the club back in 1996.