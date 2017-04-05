Inspired by 10-year-old Kate Laver, born with Cerebral Palsy, the Kate Laver Foundation is dedicated to providing equipment and support services to special needs children, their families, and selected non-profits serving children with special needs.

A 1950s Palm Springs Racquet Club vibe at Bighorn March 5 invited in guests to tennis matches emceed by former Saturday Night Live comedian Jon Lovitz. An exciting first match supporting young talent featured ATP Newcomer-of-the-Year Taylor Fritz facing 2016 Junior French Tennis Open champion Bjorn Fratangelo for a $15,000 purse and the Mason Zisette Memorial Heart Trophy. An impressed crowd applauded Fratangelo, who won 6-4.

The crowd erupted as Lovitz called the match featuring the most celebrated doubles team in men’s tennis, the Bryan Brothers (Mike and Bob) against the legendary Jensen Brothers (Luke and Murphy). Known for their antics and chest bumps, the Jensen Brothers had the crowd roaring with laughter even though the Bryan Brothers went on to win, 6-4.

The Lavers thanked everyone for their generosity in raising an impressive $773,000 through sponsorships. They invited everyone into the tent where a fabulous dinner was served and Mark and the Martinis, a band from Las Vegas, provided the entertainment.

Photography courtesy of Bighorn Golf Club