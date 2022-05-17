Heritage and Habitat

Every now and then, visitors exploring the Indian Canyons or Tahquitz Canyon find themselves stopped in their tracks, mesmerized by a magnificent-looking creature with massive curled horns and piercing, wide-set eyes that has suddenly appeared along the steep edge of a cliffside: the Peninsular desert bighorn sheep.

What should you do if you’re ever fortunate enough to spot one? “Just enjoy the view from afar,” says Katarina Waszak, Environmental Planner for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. “It’s important to remember that these are wild animals, and you do not want to get close or try to pet them,” she explains in a new video presentation for the first-ever Bighorn Youth Academy put on in conjunction with the Agua Caliente Youth Group Committee.

The youth academy was recently launched by the Tribe to help the attendees learn more about these beautiful animals, whose numbers began to drastically decline in the 1970s due to a variety of factors such as human disturbance, habitat loss, predation, and disease. By 1998, the Peninsular bighorn were placed on the federal endangered species list, resulting in the development of a recovery plan aimed to guide the recovery of the population.