Power Play

It was a few hours before the opening tee shots would be hit in the annual Bob Hope desert golf tournament, and all the president’s men were scurrying around.

The night before, dogs were unleashed in the neighborhood to sniff trash cans for explosives. Now, men with earplugs, sunglasses, and government-issued windbreakers with “Secret Service” on the back, poured out of a caravan of big black cars, looking right and left, up and down. Later, many would be drive in golf carts alongside the group scheduled to tee off on No. 10 at Indian Wells Country Club. Others would be assigned to tougher duty, such as climbing the mountain alongside No. 18 and keeping their sniper rifles poised and ready. Several more would ride in, and around, the cart that carried the “football,” the device that held the codes to trigger a nuclear response in case of attack. It was a device never allowed to stray far from the one person allowed to push the button.

But first things first.

“Eagle,” their code name for President Bill Clinton, remained in one of the big black cars as his men checked the surroundings and secured the way.

John Foster, longtime executive of the Desert Charities group that helped run the tournament and also benefited from its revenues, recalls watching the activity with fascination. “I remember thinking how lonely being president must be sometimes,” he says. “[Clinton] had to sit there in the car for three minutes or so. Just sit there.”

The president would not be allowed to enter through the front door of the Indian Wells Country Club. It was determined that he’d be ushered through the shoeshine area, and so he was. Once in, many sets of sunglasses zeroed in on the shoeshine boys as Clinton walked through the space and to the locker room, where he could go from solitary man to presidential. He shook lots of hands, patted lots of backs, put on his golf shoes, and headed out to the driving range.