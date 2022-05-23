Eyes on the Horizon

He not only warmed to it, he found allure in the detritus of forsaken structures.

“Forty years ago, I was shooting pure nature in Joshua Tree National Park. What I have found myself reacting to since then is the mark that people have left — the man-altered environment.

“Everybody shoots abandoned shacks,” he continues while setting up his tripod. “So, when I see one, I have to believe I can do something extremely special with it. It’s like going to Yosemite. Do you not shoot Yosemite because others have? If you don’t, you are giving up a lot.”

Graffiti marks the back side of the fireplace: a green alien at the controls of a flying saucer that has landed in a coffee cup on a saucer. Brewer, a former history teacher, considers graffiti “the art form that disregards history and is the least original.” But it comes with the territory when your subject matter is a derelict structure on a vast swath of raw land. “It’s there,” he reasons.

Similarly, Brewer takes a pragmatic approach to the day’s road trip when the sky lacks the “activity” that adds drama to a scene. “You take what you get,” he says. From his Morongo Valley home (which he shares with his wife, artist Wini Brewer), he packs cameras and tripods into his SUV for many forays into the Mojave Desert.