Sourdough Pizza We Love in Palm Springs

They call it the “Comeback”: garlic-infused olive oil, light mozzarella, caramelized onions, ricotta, and asiago artfully arranged on homemade sourdough crust, with a drizzle of curried honey and a sprinkle of parsley. The pie comes standard with smoked bacon, which I substitute for chicken. And for me, the combination is unbeatable. Of course, with fresh ingredients like housemade meatballs, chorizo, roasted veggies, and herbs on deck, you can come up with just about any gourmet combo your heart desires.

At Bill’s Pizza, it’s all about that thin yet chewy sourdough crust. In his quest to perfect the recipe, late owner Bill Tracy ate his way through Italy and across the United States. He helmed restaurants in Prescott, Arizona, prior to moving to the Coachella Valley, where

he opened his namesake pizzeria in Palm Springs in 2010 and Palm Desert in 2017. Both locations continue to champion his dough recipe, slinging brick-oven preparations that compelled food critics Jane and Michael Stern to name Bill’s among the Top 100 pizzerias

in the country. Now that’s amore!

