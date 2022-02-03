Aging Not So Gracefully

Billy Van Zandt likes to play his own version, of “Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall.”

He even wrote a song about it with Jane Milmore, “What the Mirror Doesn’t Show,” that is part of The Boomer Boys Musical coming Feb. 11-13 to the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

The song emerged after their composer, Wayland Pickard, suggested a musical show on the changes older men experience. “It's about how when you look in the mirror, and you don't recognize the person looking back at you anymore, because you still feel like you're 35 years old,” Van Zandt says. “That's one of my favorite songs in the show. Then we sing about how we're turning into our fathers and saying things we never thought we'd say that they said, and all that those things. We ultimately come to the conclusion that you're never be younger than you are today, so you might as well enjoy yourself while you can.”

The songs continue to take the audience through a malady of male issues, such as “My Prostate is the Size of a Buick”, “I Just Took a Pill Called Viagra”, “Brain Fart”, and a rap song about a colonoscopy.

While the show focuses on men, Van Zandt says the show has resonated with women. “They come and laugh so hard at their husbands, it’s really fun.,” he says. “The younger people come and laugh at their parents. Halfway through the show it happens that they realize we are talking about their future, and then they are just horrified by it.”

Van Zandt, who will be joined on stage by Tom Frascatore, Glenn Jones, and Jeff Babey, chats more with Palm Springs Life.