If you’re the type of person who dreams of a white Christmas, chances are you spend your holidays somewhere other than the desert. The last time snow made an appearance in Palm Springs was in 1986. But if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live in the home of Mr. White Christmas himself, Bing Crosby, dream no more.
The 1957 home Crosby had built in the exclusive Thunderbird Heights community of Rancho Mirage is on the market for $5 million. Crosby lived in the midcentury-inspired home for five years. “It is reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour,” says listing agent Linda Taglianetti of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “As the estate has an artistic feel with intricately carved entry doors and intricately carved doors leading to the sumptuous master suite, I believe it is a fusion of art and architecture.”
The 6,700-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home sits on a 1.36-acre lot contiguous to an additional undeveloped half-acre that’s included in the sales price. Taglianetti notes that this additional land could be used to house a casita, an office, a gym, a studio, or a tennis court. among many other options.
The entrance to the 1957 home is distinguished by intricately carved doors.
“From the moment one enters the property, you’re captivated by the unobstructed and panoramic views of the Coachella Valley,” she adds. “The design has been done to capture and enhance the indoor/outdoor lifestyle and allow you to appreciate the total serenity and privacy of the property.”
The large living room features a stone fireplace and a bar, while the renovated chef’s kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel Thermador appliances. There’s also a theater and an impressive master suite with approximately 1,400 square feet that comprises a sitting area, a fireplace, and a large walk-in closet, along with access to an outdoor shower and the pool.
An attached guest casita — with a private entrance from both outdoors and indoors —contains two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, and a fireplace. “The casita is fabled to have housed John F. Kennedy and his guest, Marilyn Monroe,” says Taglianetti.
The grounds also include a pool, a spa, a covered outdoor living/dining area, three fire pits, a built-in barbecue and refrigerator, a putting green, gardens, and lush mature landscaping — plus the property enjoys expansive views of the mountains and the Coachella Valley.
Taglianetti notes that the home’s furnishings are available for purchase outside of escrow. “The estate has walls of memorabilia to reflect all the celebrity/notable guests that have been there. The exclusive, gated community of Thunderbird Heights has long been considered and touted as the Playground of Presidents.”
The large living room features a stone fireplace and is wide open to the outdoor living area.
A guest casita contains two bedrooms — the master is shown here — two bathrooms, a full kitchen, and a fireplace. “The casita is fabled to have housed John F. Kennedy and his guest, Marilyn Monroe,” says listing agent Linda Taglianetti.
A renovated chef’s kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel Thermador appliances
With approximately 1,400 square feet, the master bedroom has plenty of space to accommodate a sitting area, a fireplace, and a large walk-in closet. It also has direct access to an outdoor shower and the pool.
What would a celebrity’s home be without a private theater?
