“From the moment one enters the property, you’re captivated by the unobstructed and panoramic views of the Coachella Valley,” she adds. “The design has been done to capture and enhance the indoor/outdoor lifestyle and allow you to appreciate the total serenity and privacy of the property.”

The large living room features a stone fireplace and a bar, while the renovated chef’s kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel Thermador appliances. There’s also a theater and an impressive master suite with approximately 1,400 square feet that comprises a sitting area, a fireplace, and a large walk-in closet, along with access to an outdoor shower and the pool.

An attached guest casita — with a private entrance from both outdoors and indoors —contains two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, and a fireplace. “The casita is fabled to have housed John F. Kennedy and his guest, Marilyn Monroe,” says Taglianetti.

The grounds also include a pool, a spa, a covered outdoor living/dining area, three fire pits, a built-in barbecue and refrigerator, a putting green, gardens, and lush mature landscaping — plus the property enjoys expansive views of the mountains and the Coachella Valley.

Taglianetti notes that the home’s furnishings are available for purchase outside of escrow. “The estate has walls of memorabilia to reflect all the celebrity/notable guests that have been there. The exclusive, gated community of Thunderbird Heights has long been considered and touted as the Playground of Presidents.”