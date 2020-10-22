Winging It

Years ago, my husband and I would walk around a lake that was a waterfowl hotspot. We’d be deep in conversation when a man with a variety of binoculars around his neck would rush over and say excitedly, “There’s a red-necked grebe!” We’d nod, say “That’s nice,” and keep walking.

In March, I became a birder. As the coronavirus moved over the world like an eclipse, shuttering restaurants and shops, halting activities, quieting roads and skies, I began to pay attention to the activity right outside my windows. I wasn’t the only one: Hundreds of thousands of people picked up binoculars, downloaded bird identification apps, and tapped into the benefits of biophilia, the sense of peacefulness that comes from connecting with nature.

Birdwatchers talk about their “gateway bird” or “spark bird,” the first love, you might say. For me, it was a Bewick’s wren. A pair of these small, sassy birds built a nest in a potted cactus on my back patio, the plant’s spines a miniature medieval fortress. When the eggs hatched, a harsh buzzing call meant the parents were bringing insects to the babies, who’d respond with a surprisingly loud rusty-wheel squeak, four voices clamoring for a cricket. If I tried to watch, an avian Chihuahua would order me to leave, its intent clear despite the squirming worm in its beak.