An (Extended) Family Affair

Years ago, when kitsch was the order of the day, Palm Springs issued a permit for the building of a new restaurant next to then Jilly’s, a popular hangout of the Rat Pack and owned by a friend of Frank Sinatra’s, Jilly Rizzo.

The new restaurant was called Hamburger Ding A Ling. The kitsch was a telephone on each table where you called the chef to place your order and then it was delivered to your table. When the fad died out, the restaurant was purchased and reimagined as a breakfast and lunch restaurant called Bit of Country, featuring “the best biscuits and gravy you’ll ever have”.

It was in the mid-to-late 1970s when Armando Hernandez, nicknamed Mambo, began working for Donna Hughes when she reimagined Hamburger Dina A Ling into Bit of Country. Mambo was 15 at the time, and a year later, when Hughes sold the place to Fred Dallas, he kept Mambo on. Mambo was originally a dishwasher, but the chef noticed how quickly he caught on to things and began training him as a cook.