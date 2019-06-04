Bloody Good

Palm Springs Life spoke to the filmmaker to learn more.

What was the impetus behind creating the film?

I loved the romantic comedies from the ’80s and ’90s. They were fun and smart and well made. As a viewer, it made me so sad that that genre had taken a terrible nosedive into Katherine Heigl fluffland.

You wanted to write a comedy, right?

As I was watching some of the old comedies, I realized that they functioned with optimism of the world that played in the ’80s and ’90s, and that that is absent right now in romantic comedies. I tried to figure out how to update that because falling in love is giddy and optimistic. How do you get that feeling in the world we are living in right now? As I was mulling this idea over, I was filming on the set of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and got to chatting with one of the background actors who revealed to me over the course of a 16-hour shoot that she was a vampire.

And how did that play out?

She explained to me that there is this global subculture of people who identify as vampires. I went home and fell down the internet rabbit hole of researching them and became completely fascinated with it and couldn’t believe nobody had made a movie about it. That idea clicked with the rom-com question I had. Really, what I discovered is that if I made the lead character, who I play and who is a vampire, every bit as cynical and angry and jaded as the world we live in right now, with her as an entry point, you could take the audience on a journey into rediscovering hope, love, and joy.

Tell us more about the Vampire Tour and why you felt that was important.

My first feature film, Imagine I’m Beautiful, was made for $80,000. We had no names attached. It was a very scrappy affair. We actually got theatrical distribution, which was a miracle, and when it happened, we had the experience that a lot of filmmakers have. They get that brass ring of a distribution deal but then realize that the way distributors are releasing indie films is terrible. Because of streaming and declining theatrical sales, they are going for the buckshot approach and now require a ton of content that they basically dump into the abyss of iTunes and Amazon with almost no marketing strategy or money behind it. Although it was great to get a distribution deal, they take 30–40 percent of the revenue for doing not really that much work.

• Looking for more fun films? View the Top 10 list to view at the Palm Springs International ShortFest.