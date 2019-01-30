Bitters. You’ve probably seen a little bottle of the ubiquitous concoction behind every bar you’ve sidled up to, sitting quietly in the shadows of those glamorous, gleaming spirits that get all the credit for making a cocktail what it is, the ones patrons ask for by name. Perhaps you even have a bottle of the stuff at home as part of your personal arsenal that you shake sparingly into the occasional Old-Fashioned. While we might know where bitters are, most of us have no idea what bitters are. Well, it’s time to find out, because they might be the unsung heroes of the cocktail world.

First things first: By definition, bitters are typically derived from a high-proof neutral alcohol that has been infused with aromatics ranging from herbs to roots to fruits and made via a slow maceration process. And while the final product is usually indeed bitter, tossing a few drops into a cocktail won’t necessarily make the drink taste bitter but rather add nuanced notes while subtly upping the flavor. Similar to pantry items you wouldn’t normally consume on their own — like Worcestershire sauce or ground nutmeg — a little goes a long way and can make a profound difference in the final product.

“It’s essentially our spice rack,” says Dave Castillo, bar manager at Workshop Kitchen + Bar and its adjacent sister bar, Truss & Twine, in Palm Springs. “Think of things like salt and pepper. All you’re really doing is adding to whatever you’re making. You’re adding more layers, and the drink becomes more complex.

“To be sure, no variety of bitters is as iconic as market-leader Angostura — the one with the recognizable bottle done up with a canary-yellow cap and ill-fitting white paper label. Like so many components of the wide world of liquor, bitters were originally developed for medicinal purposes. Interest in them first exploded after German-born doctor JGB Siegert, who had moved to Venezuela in the 1820s to become surgeon general of Simon Bolivar’s army, created an elixir laced with locally sourced botanicals to treat soldiers’ stomach ailments, naming it after the Venezuelan city of Angostura (now Ciudad Bolivar). Over the next several decades, he began exporting the concoction to England, the United States, and the Caribbean, and the product soon became a standard ingredient in cocktail recipes. Today, Angostura is produced on the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, where the factory also makes rum. And while the exact Angostura bitters formula remains under wraps, its flavors are easy to identify.

“Angostura has these universal, comfort flavors of baking spices, confectionary notes, things like cinnamon and clove, and it’s really easy to use in a cocktail,” Castillo says.

And while the bitters can come in handy in any number of drinks, they’re most frequently associated with classic cocktails made from richer brown liquors like an Old-Fashioned or a Manhattan.