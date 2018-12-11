Variety will honor director Ryan Coogler at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Jan. 4 as part of the annual 10 Directors to Watch Brunch at the Parker Palm Springs. The brunch is presented by AT&T.
The Black Panther director will receive the annual Creative Impact in Directing Award. Previous recipients of this award have included Patty Jenkins, David O. Russell, Charlie Kaufman, Jeff Nichols and Philip Seymour Hoffman. The award celebrates his career, from his groundbreaking first feature Fruitvale Station, to his most recent work directing Black Panther, which was recently named one of AFI’s Best Films of the Year and is nominated for a Golden Globe Best Motion Picture – Drama.
“Ryan Coogler has directed one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films of the year with Black Panther,” said Variety Co-Editor in Chief, Claudia Eller. “The film’s cultural significance is matched by its artistic merits and is a crowning achievement for a young filmmaker whose incredible storytelling abilities were already on full display in his compelling 2013 drama Fruitvale Station.”
Cadillac is a Premiere Sponsor of the event. The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held Jan. 3-14.
For more information about the film festival, visit psfilmfest.org.
