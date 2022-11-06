Things to Do in the Desert, Nov. 7-14

Veterans Day Parade: Nov. 11

Support active-duty and veteran service members as they parade through downtown Palm Springs. Festivities continue after the march with a concert and fireworks show.

Rock the Plaza: Nov. 11

Some of the biggest names in rock ’n’ roll — including Alice Cooper, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, and Queens of the Stone Age founder (and Joshua Tree native) Josh Homme — team up for an unmissable concert raising funds to restore the historic Plaza Theatre in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. While the concert is sold out, head down to catch a glimpse before the show as the stars arrive for a red carpet entry into the Plaza Theatre.

El Gato Classic: Nov. 11-12

A free art show and discussion panel with world champion skateboarders kicks off this ticketed weekend of skateboarding demos and competition at the new X Park in La Quinta. Read our chat with event founder Eddie “El Gato” Elguera.

Palm Springs Women’s Jazz Festival: Nov. 11-13

Founded in 2013, this festival shines the spotlight on female musicians. See some of the most talented women in jazz and blues — including Nnenna Freelon, Cyrille Aimee, and Lea DeLaria — at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Bee Gees Gold: Nov. 12

“You Should Be Dancin’ ” at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, where the Bee Gees’ greatest hits are “Stayin’ Alive” thanks to musician John Acosta and his tribute to one of the most successful bands in Billboard chart history.

Rancho Mirage Annual Yard Sake: Nov. 12

The Rancho Mirage Community Association will host its second yard sale in the Magnesia Falls Cove and White Sun neighborhoods. More than a dozen locations will offer everything from furniture, tools, household items, mid-century items, collectibles.

Joshua Tree Writers Festival: Nov. 12

This event will be a celebration of writers, books, readers, and ideas inspired by the desert and Joshua Tree National Park featuring author panels discussions, Registration includes access to three special programs on Nov. 13, including a visit to the petroglyphs of Coyote Hole, a special hike at the Pioneertown Preserve, and the class, Field Sketching for Non-Artists.

Second Saturday in Indio: Nov. 12

This free community concert series occurs the second Saturday of each mont and also includes family activities, food vendors, and craft beer. Featured artists are Avenida Music, Fiesta Homies, and DJ DXSKO.

Palm Desert Choreography Festival: Nov. 12–13

The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert hosts this annual show highlighting the work of emerging and established choreographers. See dancers from across the nation — including hometown artists East Valley Dance Project.

Arlo McKinley: Nov. 13

Country singer-songwriter Arlo McKinley presents new jams from his 2022 album, This Mess We’re In, at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.

Aloha — Celebrate tiki Culture: Nov. 13

The celebration will be held noon–5 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center and will feature a Tiki Artisan marketplace with new and vintage art, apparel, tiki carvings, and more. Live entertainment will be scheduled throughout the day.