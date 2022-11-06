Things to Do in the Desert, Nov. 7-14

Country superstar Blake Shelton will lead a tribute to military veterans during a Veteran's Day concert on Nov. 11 at Coachella Crossroads.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY SPOTLIGHT 29 CASINO
Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships: Through Nov. 13
Invented in 1965 by three dads trying to keep their kids busy, pickleball has grown into a phenomenon that now hosts its national championships at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Trio 13th Anniversary Bash: Nov. 7
The Palm Springs restaurant hits luck no. 13 with a special celebration featuring live entertainment by Debbie Holiday. A portion of the proceeds benefit Aids Assistance Program.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY USA PICKLEBALL
The best pickleball players in the country converge on the Indian Wells Tennis Garden through Nov. 13.
Jeffrey Frank: Nov. 7-8
Author Jeffrey Frank appears at the Rancho Mirage Library for two book chats, discussing his pair of presidential page-turners.
Gimme Shelter Luncheon: Nov. 9
Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter host the inaugural luncheon at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs to become a founding member of the Gimme Shelter Society. https://www.palmspringslife.com/events/gimme-shelter-luncheon
Speaker Series - Dee Wallace: Nov. 9
An author, actress, teacher, and dancer for more than 40 years, Wallace will speak at the Palm Springs Women in Film and Television. Wallace may be best known as the mom in the classic film, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.
One Night Only: Nov. 9
An annual fundraising celebration produced by celebrity photographer Michael Childers at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, One Night Only features the best of Broadway and Hollywood performers.
Rumble King: Nov. 9
This piano- and sax-driven quintet cultivates a rock ’n’ roll sound, rather surprisingly, without any guitars. See the stringless SoCal players at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Alex Mendham & His Orchestra: Nov. 10
Singer and saxophonist Alex Mendham does more than borrow the aesthetics of the Art Deco era — his orchestra uses 1920s and ’30s instruments to capture the period’s sound note-for-note. Join them at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
James Burrows: Nov. 10
If James Burrows’ name doesn’t ring a bell, his shows will: He co- created Cheers and helmed episodes of Will & Grace, among dozens of sitcoms. Hear about his memoir at the Rancho Mirage Library.
Paige Turner: Nov. 10
The drag star performs side-splitting parodies of pop songs and musical theater favorites at Oscar’s in Palm Springs.
La Quinta Art Celebration: Nov. 10–13
Two hundred artists — plus food and wine vendors and seasoned musical entertainers — make their way to La Quinta Civic Center Campus for this annual art experience.
Mackenzie Porter
A Salute to Our Heroes: Nov. 11
Nine-time Grammy nominee Blake Shelton appears at Coachella Crossroads for a musical tribute to America’s armed forces. Opening acts for the concert include groundbreaking singer, songwriter, and author Granger Smith, and Canadian country singer-songwriter MacKenzie Porter (winner of four Canada country No. 1 hits for “About You,” “These Days,” “Seeing Other People” and “Pickup”), and top country/EDM turntablist DJ Du. The concert honors America’s veterans and is hosted by The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. In support of local and national veterans, the show is a charity fundraiser that will provide funds to organizations including the USO, Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation, CAHP Widows and Orphans Trust Fund, Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Fund, Independence Fund, and CHP 11-99 Foundation.
Veterans Day Parade: Nov. 11
Support active-duty and veteran service members as they parade through downtown Palm Springs. Festivities continue after the march with a concert and fireworks show.
Rock the Plaza: Nov. 11
Some of the biggest names in rock ’n’ roll — including Alice Cooper, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, and Queens of the Stone Age founder (and Joshua Tree native) Josh Homme — team up for an unmissable concert raising funds to restore the historic Plaza Theatre in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. While the concert is sold out, head down to catch a glimpse before the show as the stars arrive for a red carpet entry into the Plaza Theatre.
El Gato Classic: Nov. 11-12
A free art show and discussion panel with world champion skateboarders kicks off this ticketed weekend of skateboarding demos and competition at the new X Park in La Quinta. Read our chat with event founder Eddie “El Gato” Elguera.
Palm Springs Women’s Jazz Festival: Nov. 11-13
Founded in 2013, this festival shines the spotlight on female musicians. See some of the most talented women in jazz and blues — including Nnenna Freelon, Cyrille Aimee, and Lea DeLaria — at the Palm Springs Convention Center.
Bee Gees Gold: Nov. 12
“You Should Be Dancin’ ” at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, where the Bee Gees’ greatest hits are “Stayin’ Alive” thanks to musician John Acosta and his tribute to one of the most successful bands in Billboard chart history.
Rancho Mirage Annual Yard Sake: Nov. 12
The Rancho Mirage Community Association will host its second yard sale in the Magnesia Falls Cove and White Sun neighborhoods. More than a dozen locations will offer everything from furniture, tools, household items, mid-century items, collectibles.
Joshua Tree Writers Festival: Nov. 12
This event will be a celebration of writers, books, readers, and ideas inspired by the desert and Joshua Tree National Park featuring author panels discussions, Registration includes access to three special programs on Nov. 13, including a visit to the petroglyphs of Coyote Hole, a special hike at the Pioneertown Preserve, and the class, Field Sketching for Non-Artists.
Second Saturday in Indio: Nov. 12
This free community concert series occurs the second Saturday of each mont and also includes family activities, food vendors, and craft beer. Featured artists are Avenida Music, Fiesta Homies, and DJ DXSKO.
Palm Desert Choreography Festival: Nov. 12–13
The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert hosts this annual show highlighting the work of emerging and established choreographers. See dancers from across the nation — including hometown artists East Valley Dance Project.
Arlo McKinley: Nov. 13
Country singer-songwriter Arlo McKinley presents new jams from his 2022 album, This Mess We’re In, at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.
Aloha — Celebrate tiki Culture: Nov. 13
The celebration will be held noon–5 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center and will feature a Tiki Artisan marketplace with new and vintage art, apparel, tiki carvings, and more. Live entertainment will be scheduled throughout the day.
Water Lantern Festival: Nov. 13
As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, the festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. Food trucks and music are also part of the event.
• READ NEXT: Looking for More Events in November, Here are 69 Things to Do.