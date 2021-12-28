Proud Marys

For the Undecided

There’s a section on the cocktail menu at the charming Red Dog Saloon in Pioneertown dedicated to “Bloodies!” There, you’ll find a Bloody Maria (tequila), Bloody Oaxacan (mezcal), and Red Snapper (gin). No matter your preference in spirits, the bloodies here are some of best you’ll encounter in the High Desert. The house-made mix combines Zing Zang, organic tomato juice, Valentina hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Dirty Sue olive juice. Fresh horseradish root is grated directly into each glass, which is rimmed with Tajin and garnished with olives, celery, cucumber, lemon, and lime. reddogpioneertown.com

For the Beer Lovers

A chavela isn’t a Bloody Mary, but sometimes you’re in the mood for tomato juice that delivers a buzz without the hard liquor, and the double-Modelo chavela at family-owned Mexican restaurant La Bonita’s in Palm Springs fits the bill. A schooner filled with tangy tomato comes with a Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra bottle placed upside down in the glass. asalsa for the ultimate tomato and booze experience. labonitasps.com