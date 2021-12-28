Proud Marys

For the Gluttonous
The Frankenmary at Sloan’s in Indio is more of a buffet in a glass than a cocktail. The 32-ounce Bloody Mary comes embellished with skewers loaded with enough food for an entire meal. There are fried mozzarella sticks,
shrimp, chicken wings, asparagus, a Slim Jim, a beef slider, bacon, and a maraschino cherry to top it all off. Is it gimmicky? Sure. But is it fun? Absolutely. Brunch cocktails are supposed to a good time, so drink — and eat! — up. sloansrestaurant.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BOOZEHOUNDS
Boozehounds’ Bloody Mary is topped with bubbly pale ale.
For the Dog Parents
This slightly effervescent take on a Bloody Mary from Boozehounds, a dog-friendly eatery in Palm Springs, is ideal whether you’re in pursuit of the hair of the dog or simply looking to enjoy a weekend brunch with your actual canine companion. You can scarcely detect the vodka under a piquant blend of tomato juice, fresh lemon, Worcestershire sauce, pickle brine, Castelvetrano olive brine, Tabasco, and celery salt. The Bloodhounds Mary is garnished with a gherkin, olive, seared shishito pepper, and a piece of house-made candied bacon and it’s topped with Boomtown’s Las Palmas, a crisp West Coast Pale Ale for a fizzy finish. boozehoundsps.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CHEEKY'S
Cheeky’s pre-batched rendition is served in a boot-shaped glass.
For the Drama Queens
Kicking off your morning with a boot-shaped Bloody Mary at Cheeky’s in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District is a surefire way to start your day on the right foot. A flavorful blend of green beans, jalapeños, onions, and red peppers is infused with vodka before it’s combined with homemade Bloody Mary mix. The cocktails are pre-batched, so consistency is guaranteed. For maximum flavor, pair it with a breakfast quesadilla or eggs Benedict served atop a cheddar scone. cheekysps.com
For the Undecided
There’s a section on the cocktail menu at the charming Red Dog Saloon in Pioneertown dedicated to “Bloodies!” There, you’ll find a Bloody Maria (tequila), Bloody Oaxacan (mezcal), and Red Snapper (gin). No matter your preference in spirits, the bloodies here are some of best you’ll encounter in the High Desert. The house-made mix combines Zing Zang, organic tomato juice, Valentina hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Dirty Sue olive juice. Fresh horseradish root is grated directly into each glass, which is rimmed with Tajin and garnished with olives, celery, cucumber, lemon, and lime. reddogpioneertown.com
For the Beer Lovers
A chavela isn’t a Bloody Mary, but sometimes you’re in the mood for tomato juice that delivers a buzz without the hard liquor, and the double-Modelo chavela at family-owned Mexican restaurant La Bonita’s in Palm Springs fits the bill. A schooner filled with tangy tomato comes with a Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra bottle placed upside down in the glass. asalsa for the ultimate tomato and booze experience. labonitasps.com