WARM AND TOASTY

Smeg was founded in 1948 in Northern Italy. So it’s fitting that this sprightly Pale Pink is one of nine retro shades the company has perfected for its high-end toaster collection. The powder-coated steel body, polished chrome base, quirky stainless steel ball lever knob, and back-lit chrome dial are all well and good. But its sleek exterior that shines like an Italian show car and the choice of nostalgic hues are the cream cheese on the bagel.

At PS212.