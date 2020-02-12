Strap on Your Boots

Imagine getting behind the wheel of the “Ultimate Driving Machine” in an adrenaline-pumping driving experience beyond comparison. That is the BMW Performance Driving School.

It is downright impossible to not feel a rush of adrenaline at BMW’s West Coast hub for precision driving, where more than 100 different vehicles are available for high-octane lessons in cornering, braking, skid recovery, slaloming, and accident avoidance.

Your visit starts inside a state-of-the-art building tricked out with classrooms, a gift shop, a coffee bar, and event space.

The main attraction, though, is an exclusive 1.1-mile course populated with multiple corner types, elevation changes, and a starting straight that dares wannabe Mario Andrettis to zoom past 100. A separate 360-degree wet skid pad provides the perfect spot to learn how to drift.

Don’t miss the chance to buckle up in the passenger seat aside one of the instructors for a thrilling Hot Lap, or drive the track in an M Series. Adventurers can ramp it up with a two-day school or some private instruction.