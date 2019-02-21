Tennis season has officially arrived in the Coachella Valley, and the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is in full bloom as the festivities surrounding the 2019 BNP Paribas Open get underway in March. The picturesque venue is bursting with greenery, palm trees, flower walls, and even a Secret Garden ahead of the main event, to be held March 4-17.

Guests looking for a refreshing beverage at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will have a host of new options this year, as the BNP Paribas Open welcomes new partners Kim Crawford and Corona Premier. Kim Crawford – the new Official Wine Partner of the BNP Paribas Open – will #ServeUpKim to fans at the vibrant, open-air Kim Crawford Terrace, located on the upper level outside Stadium 2. Order up a glass or bottle of Kim Crawford’s iconic Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé or Pinot Noir from the custom bar within the Terrace and lounge between matches, or cool down with the signature frozen Kim Crawford Ace Frosé cocktail.

Fans are also invited to get playful and capture the moment at the Kim Crawford photo wall located at the Terrace. Corona Premier is the new official beer partner of the BNP Paribas Open, and will be offering the light beer with only 90 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs all throughout the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, including a special activation at the Corona Premier Pavilion and Bar located under the shade structure. Guests will have a chance to compete in a 90-point challenge and strike a pose on the oversized Corona Premier Adirondack chair.

Möet & Chandon, the official Champagne partner, will dazzle fans with their luxurious Circle of Palms Lounge located in the heart of Tennis Paradise. The lounge has been expanded this year, to include twice as many bottle service cabanas and additional #MoetMoment guest experiences, including a life-sized frame, bottle tower and a Vintage Airstream. Moët & Chandon will also be serving up the fresh signature cocktail, The Desert Paradise, an enticing mix of Moët & Chandon Impérial, Volcán Blanco tequila, lime juice and honey.

The first-ever Eisenhower Cup presented by Masimo – a one-night charity exhibition event headlined by World No. 2, 17-time Major Champion and three-time BNP Paribas Open champion Rafael Nadal – is scheduled for March 5. Tickets to the event are $25 and all proceeds will benefit local Coachella Valley non-profits.

For fans who can’t wait until March 4 to get their fill of professional tennis action, the Oracle Challenger Series returns to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from Feb. 25 – March 3. This combined ATP Challenger Tour and WTA 125K event features 25 top-100 ranked players, including 2011 U.S. Open Champion Sam Stosur. The Indian Wells event is the fourth and final tournament in the 2018-2019 Oracle Challenger Series, which offers main draw wild cards into the BNP Paribas Open to the two American men and women who earn the most ranking points over the course of the Series. The tournament is free and open to the public.

On March 2, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden welcomes families with children of all ages out to the venue for the annual popular Kids Day, a free event with a host of fun activities both on and off the court. The event will feature clinics, yoga, arts and crafts, a climbing wall, live music, Harper for Kids, and special appearances by ATP Tour and WTA professional players. Kids Day festivities run from 1-4 p.m. and no pre-registration is required.

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of free admission days March 4-5 as qualifying action gets underway for both the WTA and ATP Tour. Fans can even participate in the Making of the Draws for the women (March 4 at 3 p.m.) and the men (March 5 at 3 p.m.) alongside star players at Stadium Plaza. Additionally, as is tradition at the BNP Paribas Open, mural unveilings for defending champions Juan Martin Del Potro and Naomi Osaka will take place during the first week of the tournament.

The ever-popular Tennis Talk is back and better than ever in 2019, as Tennis Channel’s Steve Weissman assumes hosting duties for the daily live talk show that will feature up-and-coming players on both Tours and other special guests. Get to know the brightest rising stars at the Village Stage each day beginning March 6.

Evening entertainment kicks off with the ever-popular Bryan Bros. Band from 5-7 p.m. March 7. Back by popular demand, the greatest doubles team in the history of the game and two-time BNP Paribas Open doubles champions Bob and Mike Bryan and their band will take to the Village Stage for a rocking performance featuring drummer and vocalist Jim Bogios from Counting Crows and special guest appearances from fellow ATP Tour players. This night session is also Champions Night, where a percentage of all purchased evening session single tickets is donated to The Champions Volunteer Foundation.

Other evening entertainers throughout the event include Rock for Vets (March 8); John Stanley King Band (March 9); The A-Z Dueling Pianos (March 10); Incendio (March 11); Michael Keeth Band (March 12); David and Lauri Bono (March 13); Mic Dangerously and the Cartoon Cowboys (March 14); and The Eskimo Brothers (March 15).

Throughout the tournament, fans can enjoy a number of special activations and giveaways courtesy of tournament partners, including Masimo Day (March 8); Emirates Day (March 9); Audi Day (March 13); Steve Furgal’s International Tennis Tours Day (March 14); Rolex Day (March 15); Bank of the West Day (March 16); and BNP Paribas Championship Weekend (March 16–17).

For fans who can’t get enough tennis action, be sure to check out the stars of tomorrow in the annual BNP Paribas Open Collegiate Tennis Challenge presented by Oracle (March 15–17). Admission is free with a valid BNP Paribas Open ticket or event credential.

For more information, visit bnpparibasopen.com/activities.

To purchase tickets to the 2019 BNP Paribas Open, visit bnpparibasopen.com or call the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Box Office at 800-999-1585.