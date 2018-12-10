For a fifth consecutive year – and tenth overall – the BNP Paribas Open has been voted the WTA Premier Mandatory Tournament of the Year, as determined by player vote.

The BNP Paribas Open, the largest WTA and ATP Tour combined two-week event in the world, held annually at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, has swept the top tournament honors on both the men’s and women’s Tours each year since 2014.

“We are honored and humbled that for the fifth straight year, our event has been recognized by the women’s players as Tournament of the Year,” Tournament Director Tommy Haas said. “Our entire staff works incredibly hard to make this event the pre-eminent stop on the tennis calendar, and we look forward welcoming the players and tennis fans from around the world for the best event yet in March 2019.”