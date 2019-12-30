Another Round for Bob Goalby

Sixty years ago, a big, strong Midwesterner stalked the fairways of Thunderbird Country Club in pursuit of an even more muscular Easterner. It was the first Palm Springs Golf Classic, and the stakes were a big purse of $70,000 and an unthinkable first prize of $12,000. “I thought I could beat Arnie that day,” Bob Goalby says now. “I liked the course. I was playing well. I was a little nervous at the start, when I looked up and saw Desi Arnaz and Randolph Scott in the gallery. Arnold Palmer was about to take over the game of golf. He had won the Masters in ’58 and was attracting crowds like this wherever he went.

“But I was playing with him that final day. He was hitting it all over the place on the front nine, and I could feel my chances.

“But then, we played the 10th hole …”

Goalby is 90 years old now. He has homes in Belleville, Illinois, where he grew up, and at The Lakes in Palm Desert, where he bought in 1974. He still drives around the desert, but temporarily needs a custom-made walking stick — the wooden head of a driver fittingly offers support — for an infected leg and foot that requires a size 12 shoe on one foot and a size 14 on the other.