Live from Palm Springs, It’s Bob Mackie!

“If anything’s going to show on your waist band, it’ll be the front,” he explains to the bubbly QVC host about his decision to make a pair of stretchy pants look, well, not stretchy. “And once you get that on, it all becomes very smooth and terrific. It doesn’t look like pajama pants.”

The word icon suffers mightily from overuse but fits Mackie as snugly as Cher’s dress did. His list of famous clients runs deep, ranging from Lucille Ball to Pink. For more than 60 years, he has steadily contributed, often with prolific output, to the costume and fashion worlds. If succeeding in both doesn’t seem a rare feat, try to name someone else who has.

“There’s just so much there,” says Matthew Miele, director of a documentary about Mackie that was slated for fall release until the pandemic struck. “I was amazed no one made one before.”

The limitations caused by the COVID-19 restrictions might be a little easier for Mackie than some others, given his booming 2019. The year started with the revival of costumes he created for Elton John in the 1970s for the biopic Rocketman and continued with Tony and Drama Desk awards for best costume design in a Broadway musical for The Cher Show, which told the singer-actress’ story in 35 songs “and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City,” according to show promotions. He also received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.