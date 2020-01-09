Golden Opportunity

“Dar Sahra”, a palatial milieu that sits along the Gold Coast of The Vintage Club, is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see art and structural design work beautifully in tandem.
This exciting and exquisite mansion took three and a half years to build by Gerry Langlois Construction under the watchful eyes of Beverly Hills architect, Bob Ray Offenhauser and decorator, John Cottrell. Through the years of purchasing furnishings abroad, the rooms of this Vintage Club home are a study of magnificent taste.
Experience the marble floors throughout to the gorgeous gold-tiled dome with an Italian Murano Alabaster chandelier that greets at the entry. From the entry and beyond you will see Mother of Pearl estate armoires and mirrors. Left of the entry hall is an interior atrium with reflection pool and a custom designed stain-glass ceiling. Hand-carved arches surround the rooms that have custom-made furniture upholstered with luxurious silk in a vibrant and regal palette of color, as are the draperies. All the gold door hardware throughout the home is designed by Guerin.
There is a formal living room with focal point fireplace and a large family room with piano and wet bar, both offering picturesque views. The formal dining room is framed by an ornate hand-carved wood grill work that encompasses a mirrored dining room table and brilliantly lit by its elaborate Baccarat chandelier. The kitchen boasts herringbone wood floors by Rode Brothers and a morning room’s commissioned mural that reflects the myth and mystery of the Sahara Desert. A large center island, custom cabinetry and hand-painted tiles compliment the décor.
This home of 9,604-plus square feet of elegant living offers a master suite plus three guest suites, each with ensuite bath and an individual distinctive décor. The master suite is beyond description. From the gold Lurex threads woven into the custom carpet, to the large sitting room in front of the fireplace and on to the gently elevated Indian silk beaded canopy bed – it defines “elegance personified”.
The master bath is an impressive marble comforting expanse with large walk-in rain forest shower, his and hers dressing areas featuring gold sinks by Sheryl Wagner and gold-designed faucets by Phyllich. A spacious jacuzzi tub set in marble and his and her walk-in closets complete this space. The formal guest powder room features Gold Lamé fabric covered walls, marble floors and counter top with gold sink and faucets.
Three guest suites, two on the entry level and one located in the lower level of the home, each have a dedicated marble bath. There is a gold-leaf canopy bed in the blue room and a jacuzzi tub in its bath. A Moroccan designed bed graces the pink room highlighted by custom made carpet and a bath with step-in shower.
A grassed driveway leads to the home’s attached two car garage plus a third bay to accommodate two golf carts. One golf cart will be included in the purchase of the home.
Lower Level
A marble staircase with gilded handrails leads from the upper level of the home to home’s entertainment area. A wall of windows and doors allow natural light to permeate this space from its private patio garden. As you step from the staircase you enter the large media room that sits adjacent to the game room (which can also be an office or a gym).
The media room has a projection drop-down screen and equipment room. There is a full working kitchen that is fully stocked, a large guest suite with multiple sleeping areas, and a bathroom. A second bathroom with shower is located on this level along with a large laundry room and a mechanical utility room.
This glorious home is an entertainer’s paradise. The splendid patio area can seat over 100 guests for dining and overlooks the 17th hole of the Vintage Club’s Mountain Course. One of the most photographed holes of the club’s 36 holes of its two Tom Fazio designed courses. Celebrated for its dazzling display of the flora and fauna that surround the meandering lakes, waterfalls, and emerald green fairways, the perched lot upon which this home sits offers club, valley and mountain views. This home offers the best seat for any tournament playoffs.
The landscape is kept at perfection and the lagoon style swimming pool with rock waterfalls is set away from the main residence offering privacy and a sense of swimming in a crystal-clear lake.
The 17th hole is one of the most photographed of the Club’s two Tom Fazio designed courses.
There is also a large spa with waterfalls, a built-in barbecue area with large seating area, television and phone outlets. Along the side of the residence are fountains that generate a sense of coolness and a calming serenity. There are stately columns around the patio area along with arched overhangs to provide shaded and relaxed areas. All the outdoor furniture is included.
Both the residence and the landscaping are beautifully maintained since the home’s completion. It is offered furnished and is in move-in condition. Some artwork will be included in sale. All showings to qualified buyers must be pre-arranged and approved through the exclusive onsite brokers, Vintage Club Sales.
47-655 Vintage Drive East
Indian Wells, Ca. 92210
Listed at $8,750,000 furnished
Vintage Club Sales
75005 Vintage Drive West
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-346-5566
VintageClubSales.com