Bobby’s World

During a break last year from filming his super-popular Netflix makeover series Queer Eye, bubbly designer Bobby Berk was vacationing with pals in the Coachella Valley and fantasizing about something that he — and many visitors like him — typically daydreams about while lounging by the pool with a cocktail in hand: owning his own piece of the desert.

However, unlike most other folks, Berk desired more than a vacation home. He wanted a Modernism Week Showcase Home. “I’d been talking to Modernism Week for a few years about doing a show home, but I didn’t want to do one until the time was right,” says Berk, who launched his design firm in 2006 after working as the creative director for housewares brand Portico. “I wanted to be able to buy something myself, and I wanted it to be my home.”

During his stay, Berk, who’s worked with Christopher Kennedy on several of his Modernism Week show homes since 2015, was browsing real estate listings on his phone between dips in the pool and sips of his drink. He landed on an unusual-looking property perched above Palm Desert in Cahuilla Hills called Casa Tierra. The price was right, and it ticked all of his boxes business-wise, but it was hardly love at first sight.

The Spanish-style house was the opposite of what he dreamed would be his first property and design project in the Coachella Valley: a dilapidated, meandering collection of clay tile roofed structures with an eccentric assemblage of doors, windows, and stairs more reminiscent of the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose than the Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs.