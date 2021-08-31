Bobby Bhasker-Rao,  M.D., F.A.C.S., A.S.M.B.S.

Dr. Bobby serves as a key opinion leader and educator on the method and intricacies of da Vinci robot assisted surgeries. Surgeons come to observe him in the operating room, and he frequently travels to other hospitals to train them in person. “I teach advanced level courses at training centers across the country, all in an effort get surgeons up to speed with the technology so they too can perform robotic surgery.” Patients, meanwhile, benefit from his expertise as well as his perspective.

Extending care above and beyond

Robotic surgery favors a surgeon ergonomically, and it stands to reason a less tired doctor is a more effective one with this cutting-edge technology. “The surgeon is sitting down and operating. He or she is able to see with much greater clarity, and to perform more complex operations and procedures they never would have attempted laparoscopically,” Dr. Bobby explains. For his part, he is now able to tackle more complex revisional procedures he formerly would have turned down. It is an aspect of his practice that has grown significantly. “I’m able to help a wider spectrum of patients because I can do a lot more.”