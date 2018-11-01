Mine is often the sole car on that desolate stretch into Borrego Springs, an enclave of about 3,500 (in the off season) that lays claim to the fact that all of its borders are within the vast expanse of Anza Borrego State Park in San Diego County. For many, Borrego is an offbeat getaway, the only California town completely surrounded by a state park. With nature unfolding on all sides, the area is known for its flora, hiking trails, birding, cycling, and stargazing. As an architectural photographer, I’m here for the manmade attractions.

The less-known side of Borrego Springs is its sporadic but worthy display of midcentury modern architecture, dotting the wide streets and set behind the gates of a 1950s country club. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that the main thoroughfare is a namesake of the one in Palm Springs.

As far as modernism goes, Borrego is a diamond in the rough, albeit a small diamond. It was highly developed during the 1950s and ’60s, leaving behind some shining relics of those eras. My interest in uncovering more of its midcentury bones has drawn me back several times. A friend, who for years owned one of the Wexler steel houses, originally told me about it. I’m not sure I believed him until I saw it for myself, and I can attest: There’s some good stuff here.