You mentioned bravery. Do you consider yourself brave?

I’m braver. I love the fact that you brought up the idea of evolving earlier. That’s something I would say. The idea of life is to get happier and be satisfied by little things. You know, having had an extreme life, and having had extreme things happen to me, I discovered that it really is the small things that give you pleasure. That old saying: “The devil is in the details.” So, maybe I am a bit braver — or more accepting of things that you can’t change. I am very into The Power of Now thing and enjoying what’s happening. I mean, we all struggle with that but I do try to be in that space.

I read that part of your spiritual journey began when you read Shirley MacLaine’s Out on a Limb in the 1980s. And now, you mention Eckhart Tolle’s The Power of Now.

I grew up in an Irish-Catholic family. We were never really taught to have a spiritual opinion. My mother still says to me, “You’re a Catholic, you’re a Catholic.” And I say, “Well, I am a Catholic in my complications but a Buddhist in my aspirations.” So, that’s where I am now. I don’t believe in the wizard behind the curtain. There’s so much about spirituality that you cannot prove. Sometimes, you have to faith in things that you can’t see. As you said in the beginning of this conversation, we’re constantly evolving — a work in progress. Although I practice Buddhism, I am open to other things. I think, “Well, that can be true.” Maybe it’s a Gemini thing. Who knows? I think it’s a nice thing to think that there’s more to life than what we see.

What do you love most about what you do?

Music has given me everything; so much freedom — so much that I can’t even put it all into words. It’s given me an outlet to express myself emotionally, spiritually, and sometimes with humor.

You were influenced greatly by Ziggy Stardust and David Bowie. But do you see yourself as an influencer?

I was 11 years and 11 months old when I saw Ziggy in concert. You can imagine how impressionable I was at that age. I had seen Bowie at that point and the imagery he was using was very powerful. It made me feel as if I wasn’t alone. What I did, eventually, was take all things that I loved, which was so kind of disjointed in a way, and again, maybe that’s a Gemini thing — where I am really able to enjoy the most contradictory things, but I always sought to put my own identity on those things. I never wanted to be a version of Bowie, but I definitely wanted to express a similar message: That people can be whoever they want to be.

What’s some of the best advice you have been given about life?

That it’s good to have some secrets, especially in this day and age, because everybody feels obliged to tell you about everything they are doing. [Laughs] And it’s not that interesting. We have this weird window into everyone’s lives now. I try to enjoy all of that but not add too much to the noise. You can give too much away in this world. Thank God there was no internet in 1984.

Can you imagine?

I think a little bit of mystery is a beautiful thing.

