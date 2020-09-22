Look Your Best

This year, festival-goers will visit the BGCCC website where they will find more than 30 video links to the chefs who have entered. Some of the videos will actually take you through the entire preparation of making the meatballs to others that show you a finished product. And because this is an international meatball festival, you’ll see variations from traditional meatballs.

Since the experience is virtual this time, voters may be swayed by the content of the video or the entrant in the absence of actually tasting the meatball entry. By clicking to vote for a chef, you will be prompted to donate funds to the BGCCC. “So whether it’s ‘Wow, that looks like a tasty meatball’ or ‘Wow, they really put a lot of energy into their video’, or ‘I liked them and I want to vote for Sammy’, whatever it takes to get them to want to vote,” says Robinson.

Voting will be open through Oct. 10. The festival celebration takes place from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 4 featuring Pace, testimonials about the festival and the BGCCC.

Pace once held cooking classes at the BGCCC and some of his students eventually became employees at his restaurants. It’s that type of success story that made the decision to open a learning center for challenged students an easy one. Robinson says the center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and the students will work with staff in pods to adhere to social distancing regulations.

“We had a basic shift in thinking of what our basic after school program is and what is the best use of our facility and services right now,’ Robinson says. “We had an amazing summer program and the kids were engaged with us, but once school started that started to drop off. They are on computers all day and they don’t want to do more virtual Boys and Girls Club activities after school. We realized we needed to pivot and create the best way of helping serve these kids.”

To access the 8th Annual Meatball Festival and vote, visit bgcccity.org.

• READ NEXT: Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs Elevates Weekly Dining Experience.