It’s a bit of a head-scratcher when you stop and think about it: In just three years time — 2021 — the smash R&B group known as Boyz II Men will technically be 30 years old.

That fact makes founding member Wanya Morris chuckle with a mixture of disbelief and great joy.

Flashback to the late 1980s and you would find Wanya, along with Shawn Stockman, and Nathan Morris (no relation) forming the group when they were ambitious students at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts. Wanya was the group’s second tenor and after their first album was released in 1991, the “boyz” quickly captured attention and went on to become one of the hottest musically rich R&B vocal groups to hit the scene.

A slew of timeless hits followed — “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee,” “Water Runs Dry,” “Song For Mama,” among others. The group still tours vigorously with a Las Vegas outing that’s a hot ticket.

They hit Agua Caliente Casino, Resort and Spa on March 2.

Wanya, who helped propel the group to become one of the most enigmatic entourages behind some of the most timeless emotional ballads, shares some of his journey with Palm Springs Life.