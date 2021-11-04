In a Good Place

When I was in Chicago, I sat on the board and I managed a not-for-profit called LesBiGay Radio. We had people like Alexandra Billings, who stars in Transparent.

She was one of my hosts. We had hosts from all different walks of the LGBT community. Then when I came to Los Angeles, I got to work for a SiriusXM when it was Sirius Radio We had the first morning show on OCU, and I was the producer. Then I went over to iHeartRadio, which was Clear Channel at the time. I was able to run a program called Pride Radio for a couple of years.

All that experience led me to want to have my own radio station. I'd never had owned a station before, I'd always worked for other people. During COVID of course they had a terrible time keeping the stations afloat, and ultimately they wanted to have this station in the hands of LGBTQ owners. Because I had experience with radio before, I started the conversation last year with the owners about purchasing the station. I was finally able to consummate the purchase this year.

What made purchasing the station possible, and what were your thoughts in wanting to make a more permanent move in that direction?

I think part of what made it possible was COVID. It depressed values of many businesses, this one included. I put my business plan together, knowing the costs of the station; I believed that I am able to make it profitable by combining it with Gay Desert Guide. Combining radio with the Gay Desert Guide would not only make the radio station profitable, but I would also be able to build the digital side on Gay Desert Guide. Radio is a great driver of consumers from what they hear on the station to what they go and see online. We know that the two work together hand in hand.

What were your thoughts initially on programming for KGAY?

Palm Springs is the brand. We are KGay Palm Springs, and we want to equate the KGAY call letters with Palm Springs because that's the brand of our area. We know that people love to visit Palm Springs; they love the vibe of Palm Springs. We had to recreate that from an oral standpoint on air so that people could get that vibe and that feeling. Our commercials, our public service announcements, it's all about trying to sell Palm Springs, selling the lifestyle and really letting people know that are listening all over the world on our streaming, that Palm Springs is a great place to visit or to be.