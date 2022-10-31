Cool Perspective

The simple sight of a placid, sky-blue swimming pool, flanked on its deck by brightly colored towels and parasols, can trigger any number of physiological changes in your body and transport you to a more tranquil state of mind. You exhale, your muscles relax, and you begin to feel like you’re luxuriating at a tropical resort.

Brad Walls, an aerial photographer from Sydney, Australia, wants this feeling to last forever. So, he began shooting pools of all shapes and sizes to recall the bliss that filled many of his holiday getaways. In the process, he found unexpected beauty in his eye-catching minimalist compositions. Before he knew it, he was creating a book — Pools From Above (Smith Street Books, 2022).

“The series emphasizes the pools’ less-appreciated elements that I fell in love with — their curves, sharp edges, diverse blue hues, and the way elongated shadows play against their surfaces,” he explains in the introduction. “This is all lost without an alternate viewpoint.”

That viewpoint, as the title suggests, is from above: Walls used Google Earth to scout his subjects and a drone to frame and shoot them.