Fuel Your Brain

Move over, Descartes. Fitness coach Jay Nixon pushes past “I think, therefore I am.”

“Thoughts become things,” he philosophizes. “What we focus on, we get more of. If I want a green car, all of the sudden I start seeing green cars everywhere, because the brain is designed to filter out the things that do not interest us.

“Physically, it’s about getting oxygen to the brain,” he adds. Most people have heard that exercise shuttles oxygen to the brain, but Nixon drives home the “brain-belly connection.” Sugar, gluten, and anything else that inflames the gastrointestinal tract can lead to foggy thinking, he says. Keeping synapses firing involves the triumvirate of exercise, nutrition, and sleep.

Neuropsychologist Roxanna Farinpour calls physical, aerobic exercise “crucial” for brain health. As for mental exercises (“neurobics”) such as challenging crossword puzzles, they stimulate brain activity, but Farinpour emphasizes the importance of social contacts, which not only hone the cognitive skills needed for communication but also reinforce good mental health.