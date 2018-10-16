Contour Dermatology’s fall Day of Beauty event – Breakfast at Timothy’s – raised $4,000 to benefit FIND Food Bank during Hunger Action Month and also during the Coachella-based food bank’s 35th anniversary year.

Proving there’s still nothing more elegant than a “little black dress,” the Contour Dermatology staff donned their black cocktail dresses and gowns accented with pearls and some even with gloves for a classy reception. Attendees enjoyed a variety of live demonstrations and intriguing Q&A sessions with device and skin care product representatives.

Barbara Ben-David, director of Development for FIND, gave an overview of the amazing services the food bank provides, including food for 85,000 people each month. They work with 100 local partner agencies to deliver 10 million pounds of food a year.

