Finding Truth in Clay

If you’ve read Leslie Williamson’s book, Handcrafted Modern: At Home with Mid-century Designers, you’ll recognize the BKB aesthetic — a mix of Donald Judd minimalism and Anni Albers textiles, reinterpreted for the contemporary Southwest. Where Bosworth and Poole’s taste shines is in the balance between heavy and light, Joshua Tree ruggedness and Palm Springs refinement. A brutalist form turns out to be a cactus planter. A craggy sculpture doubles as an incense burner. Don’t use that raku-fired urn for flowers, though. Raku is not waterproof.

These objects test the boundaries of the ever-present question in pottery: Does it have to be functional?

Bosworth and Poole came to the desert from L.A. following the financial crisis of 2007. The move came with a career change for Bosworth, from teaching to entrepreneurship, and a fierce commitment to self-sustainability, even the nature of his art.

“When you’re in L.A., in that art sphere, you’re trying to get in galleries and do shows,” Bosworth says. “You’re speaking a language that everyone understands. It’s a group mentality, and you’re in on that inside joke. You’re making stuff always with that in mind.”