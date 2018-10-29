Brian Marki Fine Art and Framing kicked off the season with a group exhibition HQrtrs, a collaborative show of artwork made during the summer months, resulting in four very different directions of painting brought about by four individuals who supported and encouraged each other to take bold chances in the creative spirit.

Gallerist Brian Marki said,” Artists tend to be solitary makers, working alone for long periods of time in their studios. Bringing other artists into the working space creates an energy that is not available while working in solitary. This energy brings about changes in thought and in the physical making of art. Collaborations are not easy, but when they work, they tend to produce profound changes in all involved.”

The exhibition runs through Nov. 2.

Brian Marki Fine Art and Framing is celebrating its fifth year in Palm Springs offering original paintings by award-winning artists, and specializing in high quality archival fine art framing services.

To tour the gallery, visit 170 E. Arenas Road, Palm Springs or call 760-327-5777 for an appointment.

