Brian Tyree Henry Is Right Where He Belongs

“There’s so many people you meet in this life who sell you short. I came from a house that sold me short, and I could’ve believed that tape. I could have let it play a bunch of times. I could’ve never even thought about applying for a place like Yale,” he says. “To give myself a fighting chance — to just try to know that, yeah, it looks like a cliff, but step off and something will catch you …”

His voice trails off.

At the heart of it, Henry wants to impart a sense of belonging to his viewers through his representation of the human experience. He wants us to know that we, too, are worthy. Right where we’re at. Right now. Flickering light, or not.

“We may never meet, but if I touched you, if something lingers after you turn off whatever it was you were watching, then I feel like we’ve connected,” Henry says. “I have to believe that somewhere somebody is going to leave, and I’m going to resonate with them in some way — be it me as Brian or me as a character. I want to leave an essence. That’s what keeps me going. That has to come from me just existing, and being honest, and being true to my heart.”