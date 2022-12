Brian Tyree Henry Is Right Where He Belongs

We’re sitting outside on a secluded back patio of the Morse House, a historic residence built in 1960 and renovated by Hollywood architect Harold “Hal” Levitt for an affluent couple from Chicago, coincidentally where Henry aced his audition for the highly competitive Yale School of Drama (but that part of the story comes later). The soft glow seems to flicker every time Henry shares a poignant anecdote: thoughts on breaking free from boxes that society and cultural groups attempt to edge us into; losing his mom to a car accident on the day of Atlanta’s Season 1 wrap party; coming to terms with the idea at age 40 that he is, in fact, worthy of this career and the ensuant accolades. Each glimmer seems like someone on the other side — his mother, his ancestors, the general energy of the universe — might be rooting him on. Then again, Henry is so thoughtful and generous in conversation that almost every quote comes across as profound; it may be that the bulb is simply wearing out.

“That’s a sign, the light flickered,” he says, gesturing with his eyes and taking a long beat. “I try to be very aware of the signs, to always acknowledge them, always make sure that I’m paying it forward to my ancestors and the things that came before.”