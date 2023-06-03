Bring Joy to Your Patio With Citrus Colors

William Haines Designs calls the Malibu Chair and Ottoman, designed in 1950, “the essence of California modern.” The company reissues Haines’ designs, extending his legacy.
PHOTO VIA VENDOR
Look to these citus-hued objects for a bold addition to your next patio party. From a striped umbrella to an actual citrus juicer, these pieces will not only bring color to your space but also a smile to your face.
Double Decker Umbrella with Short Keyhole Valance by Santa Barbara Designs.
Large Artisan Citrus Juicer by Verve Culture.
“Study #2 in Orange” outdoor sculpture by Carlos Garcia finished in industrial automotive paint, 6 feet by 20 inches.
Permasteel Portable Rolling Patio Cooler in orange from West Elm.