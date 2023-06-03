Bring Joy to Your Patio With Citrus Colors

Reach for orange hues to punch up not only the color but also the happiness factor.

Emily Chavous Foster Home & Design

William Haines Designs calls the Malibu Chair and Ottoman, designed in 1950, “the essence of California modern.” The company reissues Haines’ designs, extending his legacy. 
PHOTO VIA VENDOR

Look to these citus-hued objects for a bold addition to your next patio party. From a striped umbrella to an actual citrus juicer, these pieces will not only bring color to your space but also a smile to your face.

Image

Double Decker Umbrella with Short Keyhole Valance by Santa Barbara Designs. 

Image

Large Artisan Citrus Juicer by Verve Culture. 

Image

“Study #2 in Orange” outdoor sculpture by Carlos Garcia finished in industrial automotive paint, 6 feet by 20 inches. 

Image

Permasteel Portable Rolling Patio Cooler in orange from West Elm. 