An El Paseo mainstay in Palm Desert, Nicole serves as a purveyor of a high-end European clothing collection that is uncomplicated yet cosmopolitan.
Owned and operated by Nicole Pascale since 1980, Nicole on El Paseo is the second of her two boutiques owned by Pascale. (The first location, also called Nicole, opened in Los Angeles in 1979 and continues to operate.)
Remaining at the same location for almost four decades, the boutique embodies the resilience and the vision to engage different generations of women. “We carry age-appropriate, fun, easy to wear clothing for a sophisticated woman,” says Nicki Gould, store manager. “Our clientele is generally women who are in their 50’s or older, but we often see three generations of one family shopping together, mother with daughter and granddaughter.”
As you browse Nicole’s wares it won’t take long before you find the right attire for any type of engagement, be it a formal evening, a dinner date, or festival. Whatever selection you make, Nicole is determined to make you look even more magical. “Our clothes are light and airy,” continues Gould, “easy to pack and great for travel.”
As opposed to certain fashion formulas that rely on the dark side of the color wheel, Nicole chooses to imbue her boutique with a variety of hues. “We prefer color rather than black,” Gould says. “Women need color.”
For more information on El Paseo, visit elpaseocatalogue.com.
Nicole on El Paseo
73560 El Paseo
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-2330
shopnicole.com