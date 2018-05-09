An El Paseo mainstay in Palm Desert, Nicole serves as a purveyor of a high-end European clothing collection that is uncomplicated yet cosmopolitan.

Owned and operated by Nicole Pascale since 1980, Nicole on El Paseo is the second of her two boutiques owned by Pascale. (The first location, also called Nicole, opened in Los Angeles in 1979 and continues to operate.)

Remaining at the same location for almost four decades, the boutique embodies the resilience and the vision to engage different generations of women. “We carry age-appropriate, fun, easy to wear clothing for a sophisticated woman,” says Nicki Gould, store manager. “Our clientele is generally women who are in their 50’s or older, but we often see three generations of one family shopping together, mother with daughter and granddaughter.”