Tis the season to gather ’round the table, partake in a warm meal, and celebrate the sentimental things in life. Let Frank’s Place at Indian Wells Resort & Club do the cooking and treat your loved one to an evening of throwback hits in its ongoing series, Broadway’s Best.

Featuring powerhouse performers and Broadway vets Patricia Welch (above right) and Terri Olsen (above left), with musical director Alex Danson on piano, the staging spotlights the singers’ favorite tunes of the Great White Way. Songs like “The Grass Is Always Greener” from Woman of the Year (1981) and Phantom of the Opera’s “Think of Me” (1986) blend together in a feel-good costumed cabaret performance emphasizing the truism that girls really do just want to have fun.

“Our friendship and working together on this show will forever be a handprint on my heart,” Welch says. After performing on Broadway and appearing with big-name artists and orchestras, “this is our second act in life. I think, as we get older, we relax more — we’re just going to do our thing and enjoy it.”

Welch, 63, and Olsen, 60, have illustrious credits to their names. Welch cites work with Wayne Newton and Robert Goulet as particularly formative, while Olsen notably sung backup for Carly Simon and was later a lead singer for the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies.

The duo debuted Broadway’s Best in October to a full house and standing ovation. The series runs through May.

Indian Wells Resort & Club, 76661 Highway 111, Indian Wells. 760-345-6466; indianwellsresort.com