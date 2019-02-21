The Brockus Project Dance Company — one of the United States’ premier dance companies — returns to the Hi-Desert Cultural Center Feb. 22 with another fascinating evening of superior dancing, imaginative costuming, energetic music and stories told through dance by 10 professional dancers.

Deborah Brockus, founder of the company, has been labeled as “the single most important person in Southland dance,” an “impresario … the mother superior of LA dance,” and ”tireless” by the Los Angeles Times for her work as a producer, choreographer, and teacher in modern, jazz, musical theater and social dance styles. Brockus is currently engaged in developing a comprehensive dance curriculum for the Cultural Center’s award-winning Arts|Tech Academy program. This is a limited one-night performance at the Cultural Center’s Blak Box Theater in Joshua Tree.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit hidesertculturalcenter.org, call 760.366.3777, email info@hidesertculturalcenter.org, or visit the Hi-Desert Cultural Center Box Office in person weekdays from 1-5 p.m. at 61231 Highway 62 in Joshua Tree.